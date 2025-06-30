New teachers, bus mechanic at Goodrich Schools

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich — On Monday night the Goodrich School Board voted 5-0 to hire four new teachers for the 2025-26 school year. Trustee Ashley Herriman and Board President Greg Main were absent with notice.

Mariah Studer, will teach English at the high school. Mariah, a Northern Michigan University graduate and recipient of the English Student Teacher of the Year award in Winter 2020, brings three years of experience from North Branch High School. While at North Branch she assumed leadership roles, led teacher professional development, served as theatre director and class advisor.

Paige Dombroski will teach English at the high school. Paige is a Central Michigan University Honors graduate with a B.A. in English and an M.A. in Creative Writing. She’s taught as a TA at CMU and as an Adjunct English Professor for Rochester Christian University at Oxford High School. Paige is a Goodrich High School alumna.

Rylea Kivari will join the World Language Department as the high school Spanish teacher. Rylea holds dual B.A. degrees in International Relations and Spanish from Oakland University. Rylea earned her K-12 Spanish Teaching License from the College of St. Scholastica and recently completed her student teaching at Holly High School.

Kate Lawrence will be a fourth grade teacher at Oaktree Elementary School. A graduate of Oakland University, Kate brings four years of experience from Lake Orion as a learning support specialist and kindergarten teacher. Kate is a Goodrich High School alumna. Not pictured

Charles Foster will be a bus mechanic for the 2025–2026 school year. Charles brings a strong mechanical background and hands-on knowledge essential to the safe operation of the fleet, with relevant experience in the maintenance and repair of large vehicles. He was trained in automobile/diesel technology at N.B.C Tech, receiving his certification in 1987. Charles previously worked at Superior Motors and Ferguson Block. Not pictured.