New village attorney named

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- On Monday night the village council voted 3-0 to hire the Williams Firm, 8263 South Saginaw St., Suite 6 Grand Blanc, as the law firm representing the village. Council members Tim Barraco and Windy Ciaramitaro were absent with notice.

The cost will be $250 for attorney work by Kendall Williams, $225 per hour for attorney’s Winship, Siebigteroth, Down and Morse. Paralegal will work is $150.

“I’m happy with the work of the Williams firm,” said Shannon McCafferty, council president. “He explain items outside ‘legalese’ to make it where we understand.”

The Williams Firm will replace long time village attorney Tom McKenney.