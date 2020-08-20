New voting location selected

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.-On Monday night the township board of trustees voted 5-0 to permanently change the location of voting Precinct Two.

Starting with the Nov. 3 General Election, Creekside Acres, 7388 S State Road, Goodrich will be the new location for voters. The 4,200 square-foot building has been open for the past few years and is used of weddings and other gatherings.

“It’s the farthest north location in the precinct,” said Katie Vick, township clerk during Monday nights board of trustees meeting. “They have multiple exists and were eager to commit to being our Precinct Two. It’s the best place for a permanent location.”

Vick said the school was able to host the election this year and could if the facility was closed down in November.