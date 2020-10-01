No trick:Village Halloween OK’d

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- Trick-or-treating in the village is on.

At their Monday night meeting, the council approved trick-or-treating in the village on Halloween night with a 7-0 vote. They also decided to not have the annual cider and donuts at the DPW garage due to COVID-19 with a 7-0 vote.

“I think we can do it,” said councilman Larry Hayden. “I think we can be safe.”

The two major differences to Halloween this year are that there will be no bonfire and cider and doughnut after trick-or-treating at the DPW garage and the village will also not be doing a candy donation for the residents as they regularly do. However, streets will still be closed, and trick-or-treating will still run 6-7 p.m.

“We’re going to be supporting the Halloween activities, minus the cider and doughnuts, with CERT Team to support street activities,” said pro-tempore Dan Eschmann.

In addition, the council approved for Brandon Parks and Recreation to host a movie night after trick-or-treating in Sherman Park, where they will be showing Hotel Transylvania.

“We’re still in the planning stages,” said Fred Waybrant, Parks and Rec director. “We’ll give the trick-or-treaters a little time to finish up at 7 o’clock. We hope for a good turnout and good weather. Bring chairs and blankets and comfortable clothes.”

The Center for Disease Control classifies traditional trick-or-treating as a high-risk activity, and classifies having an outdoor Halloween movie night with local family and friends with people spaced six feet apart as a moderate risk activity in regards to COVID-19.