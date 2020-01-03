Norman Cadarette

In Everlasting Loving Memory

Norman Dale Cadarette, ( Big Norm ) with a long list of accomplishments and longtime resident of Ortonville Michigan said good bye to life on earth December 29th at the age 78.

Norman is survived by his wife of 55 years , Betty Cadarette : His children Norman L , Terry, Darren and Mark Cadarette. He is predeceased by his father Donald L. and his mother Mae A. Cadarette, his sister Shirley A. Boboltz and his brother Donald K. Cadarette.

He is also survived by his sister Rosemae Hiske and June Cadarette

Norman was born in Alpena Michigan on July 20, 1941 to Donald L. & Mae A. Cadarette.

He moved from Alpena to Ortonville to carve out a better life for himself and his family to come. He got a job with General Motors, he and his wife worked hard together and saved to build a new home and started a family.

Norman always a devoted husband and a beloved father of 4 boys and 7 grandchildren, who were all the most important part of his life.

Norman lived and enjoyed many things in life. He played baseball, horseshoes with his kids, water skied, played cards, took hunting/fishing trips to Canada and always busy and a hard worker but his family came first. He loved the outdoors , hunting, fishing , working on his cars . Norm always kept busy and was never afraid to tackle anything and he could fix just about anything. He was a jack of all and a master of many things. He was an avid car enthusiast and could name the year and model of of most any collector car even as it was driving down the road.

Norman loved talking about the past and current events. Everyone that knew

” Big Norm ” most definitely drank many cups of coffee while discussing the worlds problems at his kitchen table and everyone that knew him became better educated and left with valuable lesson for life. Big Norm was never shy he always told it like it was!

A celebration of life memorial service/luncheon to share memories will be held for Norman.

If you can attend please RSVP with your name and how many in your group by Email normancadarette@gmail.com which is ( Preferred )

or call 810-691-5009 Text or Leave a message

DATE : Feburary 1st 2020 from 1:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m.

LOCATION : American Legion Hall 8047 Ortonville Rd, Village of Clarkston, MI 48348