Norman Franklyn Hill of Goodrich, Michigan died on January 18, 2022.

He was 75.

Norman was born October 10, 1946 in Fourseam, Kentucky to the late Norman Boyd and Artie Ruth (nee: Burrell) Hill. He married the former Ann Marie Bugaiski on August 16, 1986 in Reno, Nevada. He is survived by his loving wife, Ann Marie Hill; seven children, Kimberley England, Frankie (Esther) Hill, Angela (Robert) Perry, Ronnie (Carolyn) Nowak, Denise Birch, Kevin Nowak and Darin (Jaime) Nowak; three siblings, Grant, Bernie and Laura; also survived by 17 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. F

uneral service will be noon Saturday, January 22, 2022 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Ben Gonzales, officiating. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:00 until the time of the service. Interment will be at Ortonville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com