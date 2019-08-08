Notice to creditors: Genesee County

state of michigan FILE NO:

probate court 2019-213117-DE

county of genesee

notice to creditors

Decedent’s Estate

Estate of Richard A. Love. Date of birth: 6-6-1950

TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Richard A. Love, died 6-11-2019

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Suzanne Pearson, personal representative or to both the probate court at 900 S. Saginaw Street, Room 502, Flint, MI 48502, and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

July 15, 2019

Kathryn M. Caruso (P44723) Suzanne Pearson

6480 Citation Drive 1175 East Davisburg Road

Clarkston, MI 48346 Holly, MI 48442

248/625-0600