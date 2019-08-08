Notice to creditors: Genesee County

state of michigan FILE NO:
probate court 2019-213117-DE
county of genesee
notice to creditors
Decedent’s Estate
Estate of Richard A. Love. Date of birth: 6-6-1950
TO ALL CREDITORS:
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Richard A. Love, died 6-11-2019
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Suzanne Pearson, personal representative or to both the probate court at 900 S. Saginaw Street, Room 502, Flint, MI 48502, and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
July 15, 2019
Kathryn M. Caruso (P44723) Suzanne Pearson
6480 Citation Drive 1175 East Davisburg Road
Clarkston, MI 48346 Holly, MI 48442
248/625-0600