Nov. 2, Brandon Schools bond vote set

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

During the Monday night meeting, the Brandon board of education voted 7-0 to approve the ballot language and call for an election for the upcoming bond. The vote will be on Nov. 2.

“We’ll have an informational calendar that we will put out, and that will be all the activities the district will be doing to communicate with the public,” said district superintendent Dr. Karl Heidrich. “That would be including calendar dates and additional community forums.”

In the spring, the district held a few community forums to provide information on the bond and answer questions

“We’ll have another opportunity for parents to have questions and answers probably in September and October is what we’re looking at,” said Heidrich. ‘We’ll be creating a link to the website with questions and answers, so if there’s questions that can be submitted electronically, we will answer those questions individually or as a group.”

Currently, anyone can go online to brandonschooldistrict.org and click on the 2021 bond proposal tab to find information on the proposal. It is proposed as a no mill increase over the current debt levy. There will also be a place to submit questions soon.

“We’ll have a running tally for those questions and answers, anybody can go on the website and see what questions have been asked, how the district responded to those questions,” said Heidrich. “Finally, we’ll be putting out an information mailer so that you have information about community forums, when the times and dates are, possibly voting locations, so that would be for Nov. 2.”

As information becomes available, watch brandonschooldistrict.org for updates and upcoming community forums.