November ballots set for change of leaders

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

With the August primaries over, the November election season is now underway. There are a number of local seats up for non-partisan election, as well as the state partisan seats for area districts.

In Ortonville, there are four seats on the village council up for election, and the seat for village president. On the ballot for the three four-year terms are Kay Green and Larry Hayden. There is also a partial term up, which ends in November of 2024, and Pat George is the only candidate on the ballot for that seat. That means that there will be a seat possibly for a write-in candidate. Also, the village president seat, which is a two year term, has only one candidate running, Kenneth Quisenberry.

The Brandon Board of Education has three seats up for election, all of them four-year terms. Both Melissa Clark and Kimberly Smith-Kulaga are running for reelection. Also running are Vinny Bills, Melodie Lange and Herb Robinson.

Five will vie for two seats on the Goodrich School Board, Matthew Bohlen, Scott VanSumeren, Lori Schaffer, Allison Bohlen and Lindsay Young. These seats are six-year terms, and the only incumbent was Matthew Bohlen.

For the Village of Goodrich, three seats are up for election. The two candidates that receive the most votes will be elected for four-year terms, and the third candidate will be elected to a two-year term. Running for these seats are incumbents Sherry Moore and Susan Simion, as well as Christopher Caverly, Orland Smith and Shannon McCafferty.

For the partisan seats, the 24th senate seat will see incumbent Ruth Johnson (R) face off against Theresa Fougnie (D). The 66th house will have Emily Bush (D) against Josh Schriver (R). The 68th house will have a race between Vern Miller (R) and Cheri Hardmon (D).

The Oakland County 7th District Commissioner will have Bob Hoffman (R) against Kristin Watt (D). The Genesee County 5th District race will be between incumbent James Avery (D) and Teri Lynn Chambers (R).