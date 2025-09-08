Nurses strike at Henry Ford Genesys Hospital

Grand Blanc Twp. — More than 600 nurses took to the picket line on Monday, Sept. 1 at Henry Ford Genesys Hospital to protest staffing levels, specifically nurse-to-patient ratios, and fair pay and working conditions.

The nurses and caseworkers are represented by Teamsters Local 332.

The hospital has stated it will remain open and fully staffed by team members and contracted nurses, while the union continues to negotiate for a contract that meets their demands.

A statement on the Henry Ford website said, “We recognize and respect the commitment, compassion, and unique talent nurses bring to caring for their patients each and every day. We hope to welcome our Genesys nurses back to work soon.”

The union seeks to maintain collectively bargained agreements regarding staffing and ensure fair and improved working conditions.

“Teamsters nurses know their worth. That’s why 93% of the bargaining unit said, ‘Hell no,’ to this egregious offer from Henry Ford Genesys,” said Dan Glass, President of Local 332. “We have represented these health care heroes for 25 years and now their employer is trying to go backwards on progress we have made in collective bargaining agreements.

Refusing to address nurse-to-patient ratios and cutting premium pay is a nonstarter for the Teamsters. We will be on the picket line until Henry Ford Genesys comes to its senses and shows these nurses the respect they deserve.”

Teamster officials have stated the union is striking as a last resort and will continue indefinitely until a contract is reached that its members approve. On Aug. 21, the group voted to reject the employers’ final offer, filing a notice of their intent to strike, the Teamsters have stated in press releases. “We’re not asking for anything unreasonable,” said Chaltu D. Contratto, one of the striking nurses who was on the picket line Wednesday. “It’s going well,” said Jaime Blood, another nurse. “We’re getting a lot of community support. We’re all here for the right reasons.” According to Ford’s website, Henry Ford Genesys Hospital’s proposed contract includes “a robust and competitive compensation package” that includes overtime and benefits.

The compensation package is aligned with what’s offered to nurses across all the other Henry Ford Health acute care hospitals—of which there are 13 in total.

The website statement said further the average annual salary for registered nurses in Michigan is $90,580. Based on the contract offered, 60% of union members will have a base rate pay of more than $100,000 a year. This does not include overtime or holiday pay.

Ford also claims the contract on the table offers the same high-quality, competitive health care benefits offered to team members across Henry Ford Health.

Henry Ford Health took over operations at Genesys Hospital in October 2024. This is the first contract between the Teamsters and the new leadership.