Oakland County Fair set to open

By David Fleet

Editor

It’s on!

The Oakland County Fair will return for the 50th year in Davisburg on July 9-18. Last week the Oakland County Parks and Health Department gave the green light to the county fair. “We’ll be ready to go,” said Sara Wressler, Oakland County Fair assistant general manager. “The safety and health of the entire community, volunteers, guests, exhibitors, vendors, employees and board members continues to be our top priority. But, we will have full list of activities this July and are expecting more than 3,000 exhibits and more than 80,000 visitors over the week long fair.”

As of Wednesday about 300 exhibitors have entered the fair and large and small auctions are also set for July.Groveland Township resident and Oakland County Fair General Manager LC Scramlin emphasized, it’s vital financially for many participants to sell their animals.

“For many the funds earned goes toward college needs and expenses,” he said. “Each year more than 50,000 participate in the fair statewide. It’s vital for the youth to focus on the positive aspects the fairs provide.”

From Pig Racing to High Divers to Off Road Derby the fair is back.Check out all the activities www.oakfair.org