Oakwood career day

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

On April 22, Oakwood Elementary hosted their annual career day, which featured over a dozen career professionals across the building.

“We had wonderful feedback from our volunteers and students overall,” said Oakwood Principal Colleen Ransford.

Students got to explore careers in library sciences, public service, public safety, mental health, journalism, engineering, manufacturing, education, trades, technology, science and more.

“What a fun day,” said third grade teacher Mrs. Reeves. “My kiddos really enjoyed career day. They liked seeing the woodshop presentation and learned you could take class like that in high school. Now they are excited to go to high school if you can have classes like that, even if you don’t have recess.”