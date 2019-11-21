Oakwood house fire: ‘It spread very, very quickly’

By Shelby Stewart

At 4:58 p.m., Nov. 16, the Brandon Fire Department responded to a house fire on Oakwood Road. Upon arrival, the attached garage was fully engulfed, and the fire had spread quickly into the first and second stories and the attic spaces.

“It spread very, very quickly,” said Brandon Fire Chief Dave Kwapis. “That fire grew rapidly. Luckily nobody was injured, we had no injuries to our fire fighting staff.”

In addition to Brandon, seven mutual aid agencies responded: Atlas, Groveland, Hadley, Independence, Oxford and Orion township Fire Departments along with Metamora fire department. The scene was cleared at about 12:15 a.m., and around 50,000 gallons of water were used.

“The fire originated in the garage with what we believe was a heating device,” said Kwapis.

For winter-time heating precautions, see the Brandon Fire Department Facebook page.