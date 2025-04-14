Oakwood Road repaving among host of projects set for summer

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — During the regular meeting on Monday night, the Brandon Township board of trustees voted unanimously to approve the 2025 gravel road projects and the 2025 dust control program.

The total road improvement projects will cost up to $231,489 for graveling approximately 5.17 miles of gravel road, and funds will come from the Road Commission for Oakland County/Oakland County tri-party funds, budgeted tri-party funds, and road repair funds.

The gravel road projects include Kent Road, Honert Road, Sawmill Lake Road (Hadley to Honert), State Park Road (west of Sands), Flint Blvd., Inner Drive and Lakeview (Perry Lake Heights), Viola St., Viola Court and Oakfield St., and Lake Point Drive, Alfred Court and North Shore Drive.

“They also discussed they will be doing some drainage and ditching projects on Viola and Oakwood,” said supervisor Jayson Rumball. “And Oakwood is going to be overlaid from Hadley to M-24. And, as part of that overlay, they are redoing all of the approaches on Oakwood Road from Hadley to Baldwin, that are in Brandon Township. They’re doing all the way to M-24, but for us, it’s Hadley to Baldwin.”

In addition, the 2025 dust control program was approved with a cost of $96,891.76, which is the same cost as 2024.

“We also do the dust control, they chloride they put down there,” said Rumball. “The roads on the list get five applications, all other roads get four, as they’re less traveled roads.”

The roads on the list for dust control are Allen Road, Bald Eagle Lake, Connell Road, Datrmouth, Glass Road, Granger Road, Hummer Lake Road, Kent Road, Leece Road, Hurd Road, Perry Lake Road, Ramsey Road, Reese Road, Sherwood, Stanton Road, State Park Border, State Park Road, Wolfe Road and Oak Hill Road. The total footage of all of those roads is 172,727. There is also an additional 86,878 feet of lesser traveled gravel roads that will receive four applications of chloride this year.