OC 4-H Sport Rocket Club launch

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Oxford Twp. — On Sunday morning, rocketeers will boldly send their crafts where few have gone before.

From 8 a.m.-1 p.m., May 18, the Seymour Lake Township Park will host the Oakland County 4-H Sport Rocket Club for a model rocket spring launch. The launch will be at the back of the park, lawn chairs suggested. Rain date June 1.

Last year the event attracted 22 rocketeers and about 50 spectators who watched about 30 rockets head to the heavens with most safely returned to earth. Many of the rockets soar to an altitude of 1,000 to 1,500 feet racing up at more than 200 mph. Some return via parachutes others glide back and even helicopter back to earth.

“Modern rocketry touches areas of physics, chemistry, and mathematics, to build and design real aircraft and spacecraft,” said Jordan Schwarz, leader of the Oakland County 4-H Sport Rocket Club, a group for area youth ages 8-19 focused on STEM education and career development, with model rocketry as the focal point.

“It’s an inexpensive hobby, that once you learn the basics it’s up to the designer to utilize robotics or payloads, there’s no limit where it can go. There’s a lot of creativity to accomplish a mission.”

The Oakland County 4-H Sport Rocket Club meets at 10:30 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at The Clarkston Independence District Library, 6495 Clarkston Road, Clarkston. Contact Schwarz 248- 672-1419.