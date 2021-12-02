OCEF: Annual 2021Christmas distribution

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Ortonville Community Emergency Fund Food Pantry is seeking donations for their annual Christmas distribution.

“It was decided that due to continued challenges and concerns related to the pandemic, additional Bueche gift cards will be distributed to the at-risk families in place of the extra food they would normally receive through holiday food collection,” said Karyn Milligan, Christian Services and Food Pantry Coordinator. “We feel this is necessary for the health and safety of the volunteers and families in need this holiday season.”

OCEF is looking for Bueche’s gift cards in the amount of $30, as well as monetary donations. There is a locked wooden box at the Bueche’s service counter, and donations can also be brought to St. Anne Church or mailed to the P.O. box 282, Ortonville MI, 48462. This year, Paypal or credit card donations can also be made online at oceffoodpantry.org.

“We are expecting 150-170 families in need this year,” she said. “Your support is greatly appreciated. You are a true blessing to our community and our at-risk families who are facing multiple challenges this year.”

Donations for the Christmas drive are due by Dec. 14 for a Dec. 16 distribution. Anyone with questions can call Milligan at 248-627-3965 ext. 103