OCEF Easter food collection begins

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — In 2024 Ortonville Community Emergency Fund members packed Easter bags at St. Anne for 63 families and 168 people.

It’s 2025 and the need remains.

OCEF food donations are being accepted until noon April 12 for this year’s Easter distribution, and can be dropped off at St. Anne Catholic Church, 825 S. Ortonville Road, the Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South St., or in the OCEF donation box at Bueche’s Food World, 400 N. Ortonville Road. In addition to those, Robin and Neil Loughlin will be doing another Fill the Studebaker collection from, 9 a.m.-noon, March 29 in the Bueche’s parking lot to collect donations for Easter.

Monetary donations can be sent to OCEF at PO box 282, Ortonville MI, 48462 or dropped off at St. Anne.

Anyone looking to volunteer to sort food, pack groceries or help with distribution, call 248-804-7149.Items needed:

•Cream of Mushroom Soup •Cream of Chicken Soup •Canned Green Beans •Cookie/Brownie Mix •Canned Fruit •Toilet Paper •Canned Tuna/Chicken •Peanut Butter •Cereal •Crackers •Stuffing Mix •Ketchup •Vegetable Oil •Easter Candy •Easter Egg Dye •Muffin Mix •Jello/pudding •Canned Corn •Paper Towels •Boxed Dinner Mixes •Toothpaste •Rice Mixes •Dish Soap •Bar Soap •Canned Pasta •Trash Bags •Cake Mix and Frosting •$25 Bueches Gift Cards