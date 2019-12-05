OCEF food drive ramps up

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Ortonville Community Emergency Fund is collecting donations for their annual Christmas food drive.

“We’re up to 145 families,” said Karyn Milligan, Christian Service and Food Pantry coordinator. “The community is once again coming out in big support.”

All donations have to be in by Dec. 15, and distribution will be on Dec. 16.

“As always, I’m there on the 24th. I try to stay there up until I really have to leave in case anyone needs last minute food, the toy store usually leaves their extra toys with me, so we can make sure the kids have something.”

A special thank you to the efforts of Robin and Neil Loughlin for their Studebaker food truck collection at Bueche’s Food World, added Milligan. At 3 p.m., today the Loughlin’s along with their food collection truck will also be at the Ortonville Christmas in the Village parade.

“I really want to say thank you to Robin and Neil, their presence really makes a difference in the collection we get,” said Milligan. “And people think that OCEF is just St. Anne, but it’s just housed there.”

Donations are also welcome at the St. Anne, 825 Ortonville Road.

“There’s so many volunteers that make these things happen from all different places,” she said. “There’s a lot of people behind the scenes, it isn’t just me at St. Anne. It’s a community effort.”

Anyone looking to volunteer for picking up food from the schools, with food packing, with food sorting, or with any questions, call Karyn Milligan, 248-627-3965 ext. 103

What’s needed:

•$25 Bueche gift cards•cake mix and frosting•jello or pudding•peanut butter•gravy or broth•macaroni & cheese

•candy or snacks•soup•toilet paper•paper towels•cereal

•evaporated milk•jelly•pasta or rice•muffin mix•corn•green beans•tuna

canned chicken•stuffing

•pumpkin•cranberry sauce•pie crust mix•canned fruit•assorted vegetables and potatoes.