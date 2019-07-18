OCEF: It’s time for back to school supplies

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

It may only be July, but the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund is preparing for back to school time.

“Currently we will be helping over 200 children with supplies,” said Karyn Milligan, St. Anne’s Christian Service Coordinator. “This is always such a stressful time of year for the parents to prepare a child for the school year.”

OCEF and the Christian Service Office at St. Anne church will start collecting back to school donations for students in the Brandon School district who qualify for help through OCEF food pantry.

“I remember how my own mom panicked when it was time to get all four of us ready for the new school year, and I see this worry on the faces of the families we serve and my heart goes out to them,” said Milligan. “But, unlike the olden days of my youth, we have this wonderful, generous community that always comes through for our at risk families.”

The pantry will also be accepting new or gently used clothing donations for students pre-school age to high school to help offset back to school costs for families. Clothing can be dropped off in plastic bags labeled with gender and clothing size clearly on the outside and may be placed in the gathering area near the food pantry before Aug.13. New socks for ages 5-18, Payless Shoe Source gift cards, and local barber or hair salon gift cards will also be accepted, and gift cards can be dropped off in the collection basket or dropped off at the Christian Service office.

“Many have outgrown their clothing, shoes, and backpacks are ripped and torn,” said Milligan. “I truly wish everyone could come and spend the day and watch, especially our really young ones, because they get so excited about their new backpack, and how they enjoy picking out the additional supplies. Their smiles can melt your heart.”

School supplies can be dropped off at St. Anne’s Church or the OCEF Pantry, Bueche’s Food World, The Citizen newspaper and the Brandon Township Public Library. Call Karyn Milligan with any questions at 248-627-3965 ext. 103. Donations will be distributed the week of Aug. 25, so it is asked that donations are in before then., but supplies will be accepted up until school starts.