OCEF ramps up back-to-school drive

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

School might have just let out for the summer, but it’s never too early to begin thinking about supplies for the next school year.

In fact, the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund annual back-to-school supply drive is already underway.

“It’s hard to believe it’s July Fourth and we need to start thinking about back to school,” said OCEF vice president Robin Loughlin. “Thank you in advance for your generosity.”

This year, OCEF will be providing more than 70 kids, grades JK-12, in the Brandon School District with school supplies.

There are four drop-off locations in the community, including St. Anne Church, 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville; OCEF box Bueche’s Food World, 400 N. Ortonville Road, Ortonville; The Citizen Newspaper office, 12 South St., Ortonville and Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South St., Ortonville. Donations are due by Aug. 10. Call 248-804-7149 for any questions.

New backpacks (especially larger sizes)

Composition notebooks (wide ruled)

Non-spiral notebooks (wide ruled)

Spiral notebooks (wide ruled)

Pocket folders (no prongs)

Crayola colored pencils (12 pack)

Crayola crayons (24 pack)

Crayola markers

Ticonderoga #2 pencils

Glue sticks

Erasers (chunk and pencil tip)

Black or blue pens

Pencil sharpeners

Pencil boxes/pencil pouches

Highlighters

1.5 inch binders