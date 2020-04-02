OCEF seeking gift cards to assist area families

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Ortonville Community Emergency Fund food pantry is looking for gift card donations to assist families suddenly in need due to the Coronavirus.

“As all of us continue to make adjustments to our lives because of the Coronavirus, OCEF is also making changes in order to help our families in the best possible way,” said Karyn Milligan, Christian Service Coordinator. “Normally, at this time of year we are asking for food donations, but this year we are asking if you can help with a $25 Bueche’s gift card.”

Every household is in need of something different, and Milligan feels this is the best way to meet everyone’s needs.

“We have received many calls regarding the food pantry, and please be assured that we will remain in operations as long as we have a can of corn to give to those in need,” said Milligan.

Anyone who wants to donate a gift card can drop them in the wooden box at the service desk at Bueche’s, or call Karyn Milligan with any questions at 248-627-3965 ext. 103.

“As always, we are truly blessed to have a very caring, generous community, and thank you and bless you as we come together to care for each other during this world-wide crisis. We will do our very best to assist anyone who is in need of food,” she said. “We appreciate all your donations and we will also continue to accept your food donations, which can be placed in the OCEF box located in the entryway.”