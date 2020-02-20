OCEF Sharin’ O’ the Green

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The annual Sharin’ O’ the Green fundraiser is here.

The fundraiser runs through March and benefits the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund. And yet again this year there is an anonymous donor who will match up to $2,000 in donations in the spirt of Roger Duval, who founded Sharin’ O’ the Green in 2009. Duval passed in 2013.

This year, OCEF is trying to feed around 170 families in the Brandon School district for Easter, but money is slow this time of year due to taxes and many large donors flying south for the winter.

“In my world, there’s no such thing as ‘I only have a dollar,’” said OCEF director Karyn Milligan.

The holiday donations have been depleted, as it costs around $8,000 to keep the pantry stocked with food for the families in need.

Donation jars will be out at The Citizen’s office, 12 South St.; Papa Bella’s Pizza, 425 Mill St.; Ken’s Coney Island, 100 S. Ortonville Road; and Bueche’s Food World, 400 N. Ortonville Road.

Checks can also be sent to PO box 282, Ortonville MI 48462 and made out to OCEF with ‘Sharin’ O’ the Green’ in the memo line. Donations can also be made via Paypal at www.oceffoodpantry.org.

“I’m fortunate to work for the community,” said Milligan. “There’s something about this community that is so special. They truly believe in neighbor helping neighbor. It’s a community so full of heart that it’s hard to put it into words.”

For any questions, call Milligan at 248-627-3965 ext. 103.