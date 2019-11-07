OCEF Thanksgiving needs

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- November has arrived and as many look forward to the holidays, Ortonville Community Emergency Fund seeks help to make Thanksgiving a more joyous celebration for those in need in this community.

The Ortonville Community Emergency Fund will assist families this holiday season and is currently accepting sign-ups from low-income households within the Brandon School District who are seeking help in putting Thanksgiving dinner on their tables.

“We have about 140 families, but a lot haven’t been in yet,” said Christian Service and Food Pantry Coordinator Karyn Milligan.

“There’s still time to get help for the holidays if they need it, they just have to call me.”

Any of these items can be dropped off at St. Anne’s Church, Bueche’s Food World or at Brandon Township Public Library. A

Food sorting will be Nov. 17 at 1 p.m., with packing and distribution on Nov. 18. Anyone looking to volunteer for picking up food from the schools, with food packing, with food sorting, or with any questions, call Karyn Milligan, 248-627-3965 ext. 103

“We do have the adopt-a-family program, if they would like to call and adopt a full family, and we will have our giving tree by the week before Thanksgiving if anyone would like to take a tag off of the tree,” said Milligan. “I really want to thank the community. I love this community, they do so much. Thank you on behalf of my families for all the love and support they give them, not just through the holidays but all year long.”

-$25 Bueche gift cards-Cake mix and frosting-Jello or pudding-Peanut butter-Gravy or broth-Macaroni & cheese-Candy or snacks-Soup-Toilet paper-Paper towels-Cereal-Evaporated milk-Jelly-Pasta or rice-Muffin mix-Corn-Green beans-Tuna-Canned chicken-Stuffing-Pumpkin-Cranberry sauce-Pie crust mix-Canned fruit-Assorted vegetables and potatoes.