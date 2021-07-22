OCEF:Back-to-school supplies needed

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

It may only be July, but the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund is preparing for back-to-school time.

“Again this year the OCEF along with the Christian Service Office at St. Anne will be collecting school supplies to assist our pantry clients with school-age children,” said Karyn Milligan, St. Anne’s Christian service coordinator.

This year, St. Anne’s will be servicing 130-150 families. School supplies can be dropped off at St. Anne’s Church or the OCEF Pantry, Bueche’s Food World, The Citizen newspaper and the Brandon Township Public Library. Call Karyn Milligan with any questions at 248-627-3965 ext. 103. Donations will be distributed the week of Aug. 29, so it is asked that donations are in before then. But supplies will be accepted up until school starts.

“Thank you, because it’s just like last year,” said Milligan. “Last year when we hit the pandemic and it was so hard and everything is changing, but because of the community, we were still able to take care of our kids. Even though they didn’t need supplies, they still needed them at home. This community just plain amazes me, always.”

Suggested donations:

-Backpacks, including larger sizes for middle and high school students

-Composition notebooks, wide rule

-Spiral notebooks, wide rule

-Notebook Paper, wide rule

-Plastic folders, with and without tabs

-Erasers

-Pencils and pens

-1 inch ring binders

-24 pack Crayola crayons

-12 pack Crayola colored pencils

-Crayola fine tip markers

-Highlighters

-Index cards

-Glue sticks

-Pencil boxes/pouches

-Scissors, blunt and sharp point