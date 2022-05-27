OCSO honors local officers

By David Fleet

Editor

On May 18, two area residents were among those recognized by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in a ceremony at the Board of Commissioners Auditorium, Pontiac.

The Sheriff’s Distinguished Unit Citation was awarded to the Fire Investigation Unit of Detective Howard “Chip” Schultz, a 22-year veteran from Goodrich; Detective Thomas Bisio of Howell, and Detective Trevor Sanford, a 25-year veteran also of Goodrich. The Unit accepted posthumously on behalf of Detective Robert Loken E.O.W. (end of watch) Jan. 7, 2022.

“It’s an honor to serve the community,” said Schultz, a Goodrich School Board member who also served as a liaison officer in the Milford School District and Sgt. EMS for Groveland Township.

“We also accept this award also for Bob Loken. He was not only a great partner for three years but an outstanding individual that gave back way more than he ever received. His kindness and professionalism on and off duty will be missed.”

In 2021 the Fire Investigations Unit assisted more than 29 law enforcement and fire service agencies, conducting 138 investigations, with five of them being fatal fires. The unit obtained 21 warrants, made seven arrests with successful convictions, and 12 cases are pending.

The 2021 Michigan Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators recognized two OCSO’s investigators as Fire Investigators of the Year.

Also honored were deputies, civilian employees, eight area residents and law enforcement partners with citations and awards. The honors included lifesaving and valor citations, citizen and community service awards, and the announcement of eight “Sheriff’s Office Of the Year” recognition.

“Each and every day I am proud of the incredible work our team at the Sheriff’s Office has been doing over some of the most difficult moments in our country’s history,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “It is an honor to work side-by-side with them and this ceremony gives me a chance to thank them publicly.”