OCSO Search & Rescue save Great Blue Heron

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — At 8:30 p.m., on June 15, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team was dispatched to Lake Louise for something stuck in the marshy part of the lake.

Based on the squawking, residents discovered it was a bird.

“There was no way that bird was going to get out of there,” said SSRT Lt. Brian Burwell. “The fishing line was wrapped multiple times around its wings and there was no way it was getting loose. I’m sure the bird would have died there.”

SSRT deployed several rescue boats and discovered it was a Great Blue Heron tangled in fishing line. Animal Control Officers waded into the water and placed a towel over the heron’s head to reduce stress, then spent several minutes untangling and cutting the fishing line.

“This was definitely not your standard call,” said Burwell.

The fishing line and lure that had been tangled in the tree was also removed to prevent any further incident. Burwell speculated that a wayward cast landed in a tree branch and was unable to be freed by the angler at the time.

Animal Control Officers examined the bird and found no signs of lacerations or injuries. After it’s final exam, the Great Blue Heron hopped into the water and swam away.

“Our search and rescue team has grown in both size and ability and as such are capable of rescues of all kinds,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “In this case, they rescued the majestic Blue Heron, which we all enjoy watching throughout our state. I am proud of their efforts.” .