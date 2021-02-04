OCSO:‘Nothing of criminal nature’

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.- Oakland County Prosecutors recently reviewed a letter of written allegations against Township Fire Chief Kevin Mason and based on that information, found nothing of criminal nature.

Last month the township board of trustees agreed to engage the Oakland County Sheriff Office to seek possible suspects after a four month analysis by Jane Doe Investigations, that included dozens of interviews with fire department personnel and others, it was determined that each of the alleged nine charges against Mason in the letter were without foundation. The allegations listed in the anonymous letter were found to have no merit and were clearly not sent by the Groveland Township Fire Department, according to the report. The township had allocated $25,000 for the investigation in June when the letter was delivered.

“At this point, we’ve exhausted the immediate available alternatives,” said Robert DePalma township supervisor. “However, we will continue to develop other avenues including the possibility of civil litigation.”

Lt. Greg Glover, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon substation commander said he delivered a copy of the written allegations to the county prosecutor’s office.

“However, if new information should surface further investigation would be considered,” said Glover.

No law enforcement agency to date including the Oakland County Sheriff Office or Michigan State Police have investigated the matter.

The original investigation was conducted by Jane Boudreau, of Jane Doe Investigations, a private company. Boudreau worked in conjunction with the township attorney William Hosler.

“The board is interested in finding out who did this,” said Jim Christopher, township trustee. “It’s important that we send a message and find out who they were and prosecute them. The investigators we have, (have) a very solid background in law enforcement and through their contacts, but on an informal basis, we have been in touch with the FBI and the Michigan State Police. We can’t go any further through those informal channels.”