Old Mill opens

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- Soon the sound of a blacksmith’s hammer will ring out once again and history will come alive in the village.

The Ortonville Historical Society announced last week the Old Mill Museum, 366 Mill St., will officially open for the season Saturdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on July 4. .

The museum had delayed their opening due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the board of directors has met and discussed safety precautions. The museum was cleaned, and masks will be required for visitors.

The board also asks that visitors practice safe distancing and have decided there will be no public bathrooms.

“Thanks to the DDA, we also got one of those reopening kits and we have hand sanitizer on site,” said Ortonville Historical Society President Scott Broughton. “And pretty much, the museum should be ‘don’t touch’ so it should be fine.”

The museum is free to the public, and Broughton encourages patrons to check out the third floor, which is the military room.

“We have many different examples of uniforms worn, and we also honor the fallen soldiers who were from here,” he said.

In addition to the museum, the historical society will soon have their completed blacksmith’s shop.

“Stay tuned,” said Broughton. “We’re looking forward to the dedication of the blacksmith’s shop.”