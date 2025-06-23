On your mark, get set, eat!

Jennifer Wilkins, co-owner of Bueche’s Food World, counts down the contestants in the second annual Bueche’s Rib Eating Contest on June 13. Photo: Jason Gault.

By David Fleet

During the day they’re firefighters, dairy farmers and students. But drop a slab of grilled to perfection ribs down, slather on barbecue sauce and watch the bones pile up.

At noon, June 13, Bueche’s Food World, 400 North Ortonville Road hosted the second annual Finger Lickin’ Rib Eating contest.Sponsors received one contestant entry and signage with all proceeds going toward the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund. Each eater had just three minutes to devour as many ribs as possible before a cheering crowd during RibFest in the Bueche’s parking lot.

“The 2nd Annual Finger Lickin’ Rib Eatin’ Contest was another great success,” said Jennifier Wilkins, of Bueche’s Food World. “The Ortonville Community stepped up to the challenge and generated more than $600 for OCEF and their outstanding community efforts. We are so proud to be a part of a community that comes together and supports each other. We are looking forward to next year!”

The 2025 winner of the coveted ‘Bronze Pig’ was shared between Sean Dobbs, Groveland Township Fire Department and Nick Udocon, sponsored by Provider Claims Management.

Robin Loughlin, coordinated the rib eaters and represented OCEF. In addition, she competed in the event, sponsored by Village Funeral Home.

“We really appreciate Bueches hosting the rib eating contest and all the sponsors who donated to benefit OCEF,” said Loughlin. “It was awesome to have so many community members attend, and I had a lot of fun being a participant this year. A total of $672 was raised for OCEF for the three minutes of rib eating.”