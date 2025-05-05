One great ‘Day of Difference’

Brody painting a birdhouse at Ried Elementary during Day of Difference on April 25. The bird houses are going to American House, a senior living facility in Grand Blanc. Photo: Patrick McAbee.

By David Fleet

Goodrich — On April 25 students at Reid Elementary, came together to celebrate Day of Difference — a special event dedicated to giving back to the community.

“Throughout the day, students participated in a variety of service projects, each designed to make a positive impact,” said Kate Jordan, Reid principal.

Projects included crafting colorful cat toys for local animal shelters, designing peer-to-peer keychains to spread kindness among students, creating vibrant tie-dye pillowcases for Whaley Children’s Center, and assembling thoughtful firefighter gifts complete with water bottles and snacks.

“Once completed, these projects were distributed to community organizations, spreading joy and appreciation across our town,” said Jordan. “We are so proud of our students for their creativity, teamwork, and commitment to making a difference.”