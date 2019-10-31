‘Ordinary People’ at Goodrich High School Theatre

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Friction, depression and unresolved issues—just “Ordinary People.”

At 7 p.m., Nov. 13-16 and 2:30 p.m., Nov. 17, the Goodrich High School Theatre Department will present the production of Judith Guest’s “Ordinary People.”

The play, an adaptation from the novel of the same name, is about the main character Conrad Jarrett’s family after the loss of his older brother Buck: his successful, well-intentioned father and his beautiful, organized and remote mother, all of whom are in jeopardy. They are all ordinary people fighting their own difficult battle. In 1980, actor and director Robert Redford produced and directed the film version, which went on to win multiple Oscars for acting, directing and Best Film.

“I like to switch things up, and it’s been a few years since we did a serious play,” said director Steve Mitchell. “Also I wanted to do something more intimate, put the focus more on the actors.”

The play will be presented in a Studio Style format, with audience member seated on stage, similar in size to staging at Off-Broadway Theatres in New York.

“I wanted to do this just to get it in closer,” said Mitchell. “You can’t hide anything when you’re this close. It’s raw and in your face. It takes the audience by surprise.”

Tickets are $10 per person, and seating is limited to 200 patrons per performance. To reserve tickets, call the theatre department at 810-591-2220. Upon leaving a message, box office staff will confirm reservations. Addition information is available at www.smore.com/qxtjy-ordinary-people