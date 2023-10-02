Ortonville council OKs new downtown event permit

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — During the regular Monday night meeting, the Ortonville village council voted 6-1 to approve a the new event permit for downtown events. Council member Tony Randazzo voted against it.

“Many, many, many communities across Michigan have a packet very similar to this one,” said council member Kay Green.

The new packet application is 11 pages long, and has been worked on since May. It also includes potential costs to an applicant looking to hold an event in downtown Ortonville. The final event permit application will be available at ortonvillevillage.com.

“I’m going to offer ‘office hours’ for anyone who’s like to learn more and to ask questions some time in the next few weeks, and that’ll be posted on the village website,” said village manager Ryan Madis.

The old application was a single-page document, and the village council decided in May that it needed to be redone to include costs, as there was no cost associated with hosting a downtown event. There was also no difference for events that closed streets vs. events that didn’t close streets.

The new application is available on the Ortonville village website.