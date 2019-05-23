Ortonville DDA appointment

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- On Monday night, Kim Hill of Hill Decor and Lifestyle was appointed to the board of directors for the Downtown Development Authority by a 7-0 vote by the village council.

“We are in unanimous support of recommending Ms. Kim Hill from Hill Building and Hill Decor, right here in the village, for appointment to the DDA board of directors,” said DDA President Elect Courtney McClerren. “We find that Kim brings to the table a lot of ambition, creative and innovative ideas, as well as experience and being a business owner within the village limits here, really adds to the rounding of our board.”

Hill and her husband Jim own Hill Building and Hill Decor and Lifestyle Studios in downtown Ortonville on Mill Street.

“I’ve lived here for over 25 years, raised our boys here, they started kindergarten and graduated from Brandon, so we’re locals,” said Hill. “We’re blessed to be in the community where we’ve grown up and raised our boys, so we’re thankful to be part of the town.”

Hill’s term will go through 2023 on the DDA.