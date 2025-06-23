Ortonville DDA snags Main Street Oakland County Award

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Rochester — On June 12, the Ortonville Downtown Development Authority and Hamilton’s were awarded the Legacy of Main Street Excellence during the annual Main Street Oakland County Award in Rochester.

The Legacy of Main Street Excellence recognizes businesses that have significantly contributed to the economic and cultural vibrancy of a Main Street community over an extended period.

“As one of our anchor businesses in downtown Ortonville, Hamilton’s is a valued partner in driving our local small-town economy,” said Ortonville DDA Director Matt Jenkins. “Hamilton’s embodies our community’s culture. While they have changed with the times, they are rooted in their original purpose and provide each new generation with an opportunity to participate in our agricultural heritage.”

The Main Street Oakland County Main Event award also included an $800 prize, courtesy of event sponsors. More than 225 community leaders, volunteers and stakeholders attended, including over 20 representatives from Ortonville.