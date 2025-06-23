Ortonville Farmers Market accepts SNAP, EBT, Bridge

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville —Starting this year, the Ortonville Farmers Market is authorized to accept SNAP and EBT Bridge Cards for eligible items such as produce, meats, fish, eggs, dairy, bread, honey, and more.

“This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to making the market a welcoming place for all residents,” said Ortonville Downtown Development Authority President-Elect Leanne Claxton. “We’ve worked hard for a long time to get this program up and running, and we’re so excited to see it finally in place. It will open the door for more families to enjoy everything the market has to offer. It is a huge step forward in supporting our local farmers and producers, as well as food access equity.”

To use SNAP or Bridge Cards, visit the Market Info Booth at 476 Mill St. and swipe the Bridge or SNAP card. Market volunteers will be available for assistance. Patrons will then receive $1 tokens in exchange for the amount requested, and the tokens work like cash for eligible items. Booths will be labeled with ‘SNAP Accepted Here’ signs.

“We believe this program will strengthen our downtown economy, foster healthier food habits, and build a stronger sense of community,” said Claxton. “SNAP shoppers can stop by the Market Info Booth in front of the Village office on Saturday mornings to purchase their tokens and get started.”