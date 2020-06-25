Ortonville Farmer’s market

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Ortonville DDA will host their farmer’s market this year.

“When COVID hit, I was a little afraid we weren’t going to be able to have it, but we were deemed essential,” said Candace Ingham, manager of the farmer’s market.

The village board approved the DDA event permit with a 6-0 vote on Monday night. Dan Eschmann was absent with notice.

The farmer’s market will run 9 a.m.-2 p.m., on Saturdays July 11-Oct. 10, and will open in three phases.

“So we can start small and spaced, stay easily managed, and grow as we go,” said Ingham. “And as the executive orders either open up or as they hopefully don’t constrict, but if they do, we at least still fall into those guidelines. The plan that we put together accommodates all of that.”

Phase one includes five vendors in downtown Ortonville, spaced out Mill Street. None of the roads will be closed, and vendors will be on the sidewalks.

“When we have the five vendors in there, as things start to ease, we’ll go into phase two, and then phase three,” said Ingham.

Phase two includes an additional four vendors, and phase three adds another five vendor locations along Mill Street, South Street and Church Street.