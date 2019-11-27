Ortonville kicks off holiday season with festival

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville-Christmas comes to town.

From noon-5 p.m., Dec. 7 the annual Christmas in the Village celebration with more than 20 different activities will kick off the holiday season.

“New to Christmas in the Village this year is hosting the Christmas cards to the troops in all of your favorite stores,” said Christmas in the Village Co-Chair Courtney McClerren. “Each shop will have a card station for your convenience, so while you’re shopping the specials, take a moment to fill out a card or two to make a soldier smile.”

In addition to the cards for the troops, there will be a parade through downtown at 3 p.m. with the cast of Frozen, Buzz and Woody from Toy Story, Superman, Spiderman, and the guests of honor Santa and Mrs. Clause.

Characters will be around town afterwards for photos.

There will also be many other activities in downtown, including: •gift shopping •live music and refreshments •story time and crafts with Mrs. Klaus at the Mann School House from 12:30-4:30 p.m. •tractor hay rides 12:30-4:30 p.m. at Old Town Hall •Family photo spots throughout downtown marked by signs. •Holiday craft market at Old Town Hall •Food trucks in downtown on Mill Street •The Brandon Community Church warming station in the village office area•The Village Pub will serve food at Mill and South street •Christmas tree decorating race•A Find the “Pickles” contest •Letters to Santa and story time at the Mann School House•Kid’s holiday craftzone at the Masonic Hall, South Street•Eastern Stars Cookie Walk and Handmade Crafts at the Masonic Hall South Street•Brandon High School caroling 3-5:30 p.m. throughout downtown•Story Time at the Township Library 1 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.•Santa and Mrs. Clause at the Old Mill Museum after the parade•Santa Sleigh rides 3:30-5 p.m. in front of Hamilton’s Feed Store•Tree lighting at 5:30•Ready to give gifts, 11 a.m., cookie sale, 2 p.m., and ham dinner, 4 p.m., at Ortonville United Methodist Church 93 N. Church Street•Bakesale and Lunch at the Old Mill•Gift wrapping station 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Winter Winds Christmas Carols Concert 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Hot Chocolate bar noon-3 p.m. at the Brandon Township Public Library•Birdfeeder craft at Hamilton’s Feed•Craft, Bake and Treasure sale at the Edna Burton Senior Center 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

“Come out and spend time in the local shops, see your neighbors,” said McClerren. “Enjoy the spirit of the season. And watch for warming stations and carolers all around town.”