Ortonville: Ladies Night Out

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — Let’s go girls.

On May 13, downtown Ortonville will be home to the Hoedown in O-town Ladies Night Out. The vendor event runs 4-8 p.m. with plenty of food, photo stations and line dancing.

“Women will be the first to admit we inherently put others needs before our own,” said Sarah Armstrong, co-coordinator. “It’s so incredibly important to take those breaks and refill our own cups with things we enjoy. Offering a fun night for ladies to relax, enjoy time with friends, dance, shop, laugh and just take a breather from the never-ending hustle of daily life is what Ladies Night Out is all about. It’s about a shared experience with other women to just enjoy a night out with your besties.”

In addition to the vendors, businesses will be open throughout downtown Ortonville. There will be photo backdrops at Hill Floral, which is more traditional cowgirl theme, and one at Impact North with a Nashville glam theme.

“It’s been a timeless theme from Nashville bachelorette parties and authentic cowgirls to the ever-growing popularity of shows like Yellowstone,” said Armstrong. “So when I pitched it to the team as our next theme, everyone loved it.”

Line dancing will be hosted by Jenergy at Old Town Hall from 4-6 p.m., and food trucks will also be downtown, including Clyde’s Pit and Your Food Dude.

“So often we wear so many hats; mother, wife, chef, housekeeper, chauffeur, and so many other titles,” said Armstrong. “So why not add a cowgirl hat to the list?”

Stop by downtown Ortonville for the Hoedown in O-Town Ladies Night Out, May 13, 4-8 p.m..