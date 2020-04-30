Ortonville Memorial Day parade cancelled

Ortonville— Summer typically starts with the Memorial Day Parade in the village followed by events at the Ortonville Cemetery. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the “Stay at Home” order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer the event has been cancelled, said Ortonville VFW Post 582 Commander Dennis Hoffman.

“While measures are being taken to slow its spread coronavirus we’ll continue to honor our veterans,” said Hoffman. “The members of the post will mark 505 veterans at the Ortonville Cemetery and 75 at the Seymour Lake Cemetery with American Flags at their graves. In addition, we invite all to look up at 10 a.m., May 25 for the A10 Warthog fly-over.”

The annual Buddy Poppy drive in May has been postponed until later in the summer. Proceeds from the sale of poppies are a major fundrasier for the local VFW. Donations are still welcome.