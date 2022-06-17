By David Fleet

Editor

Ortonville— In April, Chelly Stocks was named the new Ortonville Postmaster.

“It’s a great honor to serve the Ortonville community as your new postmaster,” said Stocks, who has served more than 26 years with the postal service. “I am excited to focus on the Postal Service’s Delivering for America plan to meet the needs of our modern customers.”

A Batesville, Miss., native, Stocks returned to Michigan where she graduated as Valedictorian at Detroit Kettering High School in 1987. She earned Business Degrees from Wayne County Community College and Davenport University. Stocks first started with the post office as a temporary, then working as a carrier in 1996 at Chene and Kensington stations, Detroit.

In 2014 Stocks was appointed Post office supervisor in Sterling Heights-Shelby Township. In 2020, she was appointed Officer in Charge at the Armada Post Office, Macomb County. She was appointed Ortonville Postmaster in April 2022.

“For the 15 employees working at the Ortonville Post Office, I thank our loyal 7,000 plus customers for continuing to support the Postal Service,” she said. “It’s an honor to serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are. I love Ortonville, and the people.”