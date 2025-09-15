Ortonville’s end-of-season Farmers Market celebration

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — On Sept. 27, the Ortonville Downtown Development Authority and the Old Mill Museum are partnering for the end-of-season Farmers Market celebration.

The Old Mill Museum is hosting Art and the Mill, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. This art show will bring around 40 artists to the Old Mill campus. The brand new event will celebrate the creativity, history, and small-town spirit of Ortonville.

“From fine artists to skilled makers, Art at the Mill will showcase a carefully curated lineup of local and regional talent, offering high-quality, handmade pieces,” said Olivia Colletti, local artist and coordinator. “Whether you’re a passionate art lover, a curious visitor, or a proud local, this event is an invitation to explore and enjoy everything that makes our town unique.”

Colletti said she chose to partner with the Old Mill for this event because she wanted to get the historical society involved.

“This event is nothing like Ortonville has ever seen,” she said. “When everybody thought I wouldn’t get any artists, I ended up maxing out the space with 40 artists.”

In addition to the artists, there will be a coffee truck, craft drink cart, food trucks, Porter’s Orchard, and Chubby Batch cookies. There will also be live music from 2:30-6 p.m., a free kid’s art class 1-6 p.m. at the Mann Schoolhouse, and live blacksmith demonstrations all day at the Old Mill Blacksmith Shop. There will also be giveaways, a raffle, and branded art prints for the first 40 people at the event.

The Ortonville DDA will also have their Furry Friends Festival Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Around 50 vendors will be all throughout downtown with adoptable animals, a pet photographer, on-site dog trainers, pet service providers, specialty pet treats, pet-themed merch, and more.

“We’re really excited about it, we’re really excited about the organizations that are excited to be there this year, it’s a great line up,” said Farmers Market Coordinator Leanne Claxton. “Plus, an awesome farmers market vendors, like normal.”

The DDA will also be selling raffle tickets for pet themed baskets, and doing their give-away for the frequent shoppers who visited multiple markets over the summer.

“This is our big grand finale, closing out the season,” she said.

As usual, the DDA will be featuring a pet of the week, chosen from pets who attend. There will also be coffee, food trucks, and Ortonville Nutrition will be giving out pup cups.

A shuttle will be available for attendees, but no pets allowed on the shuttle.