ORV fatal draws law enforcement concerns

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp.— At 9:39 p.m., on April 19, Brandon deputies responded to a fatal private property traffic crash. Dispatch advised that a neighbor had crashed his off-road vehicle into a tree.

Upon arrival, deputies observed what appeared to be a four wheeler crashed into a tree, and the caller flagging them down. Deputies saw the victim in the drivers seat. He was slumped over and unresponsive with no pulse. Brandon fire arrived and pronounced the victim deceased. The vehicle was impounded

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon Substation Commander Lt. Greg Glover is reminding residents that south of Lapeer County, most off-road vehicles such as ATVs, side-by-sides and golf carts are not allowed on back roads of paved roads, unless they have passed an inspection through the secretary of state and the State of Michigan.

“That means lights, horn, windshield, turn signals,” he said. “We have had three or four fatal side by side accidents in this township, and most of them have been alcohol related, no helmets, no seat belts, and for just that reason is why they are not allowed on roads in Oakland County.”

Glover said speed was a factor in the crash, and alcohol is suspected. He also said that due to the headlights, there is not as much visibility at night.

“When speed is a factor, you don’t have the same recovery time as an automobile,” he said. “Unfortunately, without seat belts and helmets, things like this happen.”