ORV Park opening now drives toward September

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.-The opening of the new Holly Oaks ORV Park has been pushed back to Sept. 17 due to the coronavirus. The project has been on hold this spring– including hiring and training staff, grant-funded planning/development along with volunteer work.

Michigan’s latest state park, located in the township near I-75 and Dixie Highway was set to open on July 24. The ORV park incorporates 235 acres on property once mined for gravel. The MDNR reported in December 2014 a grant for $2.9 million was approved from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund to purchase the property, however, only a portion of the grant was used so far.

Currently, about 145 acres of the 235 will be included in the first phase of the ORV park. Some of the remaining acreage is still mined by area companies.

“We are just now ramping up several projects at the ORV,” said Dan Stencil, Oakland County Parks and Recreation Department executive director. “We waited 50 years for this dream to become a reality, so a month or two is not a lot to ask. We especially want to thank all of our supporters including the local governments and the State of Michigan for their patience and continued enthusiasm for Holly Oaks ORV Park.”

The park will be funded through a daily entry fee of $15/vehicle. Park users will also need a DNR ORV licence and trail permit.

The park will accommodate jeeps, trucks, side-by-sides or dirt bikes. The first phase of the park will include trails with a variety of challenge elements, along with scramble areas. Other areas of the park will feature rocks, large logs, slabs of concrete and some water.