Our Lady of Mt. Thabor monastery celebrates 50 years

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.-On Aug. 10 the Dominicans of Our Lady of Mt Thabor celebrated 50 years of contemplative service in the Archdiocese of Detroit with a liturgy celebrated by Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron.

“We have been blessed by the long line of hierarchical support from Bishop Breitenbeck, Cardinal Dearden, Cardinal Szoka, Cardinal Maida and current Archbishop Allen Vigneron,” said Sister Anne Mary, O.P. prioress.

“Also, our benefactors who have provided for our needs and, last but not least, Fr. John Hardy, the Bishop of Ortonville.”

In 1967 Sister Anne Mary of the Trinity, OP and Sister Mary Martin of Jesus, OP of the Dominicans of Our Lady of Mt Thabor responded to the call of contemplative life within the monastic setting. Two years later, in 1969 the sisters were welcomed into the Archdiocese of Detroit and moved into a small rental house on Grinnell Street in Detroit. In 1973, the moved to 10 acres in the 1200 block of Bald Eagle Lake Road. In the 1970s they purchased nine additional acres in the township.

“We are grateful for the embrace and support of the local community, who welcomed us years ago and continued today,” said Sister Maria Veronica O.P.

The sisters as well as their many friends celebrated three milestones on Saturday: the 50th year of founding; the 28th year as a public association of the faithful; and the 20th year of being recognized as a “member of the Dominican family.”