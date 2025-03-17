‘Out of the sea, wish I could be, part of that world’

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich — Goodrich High School is going under the sea.

At 7 p.m., March 20-22, and 2 p.m., on March 23, Goodrich High School Theatre is putting on a production of “The Little Mermaid.”

“As we were searching for the perfect musical, we wanted to find a show that would not only challenge our students artistically but also connect with a broad audience,” said technical director Patricia Whittaker. “’The Little Mermaid’ is a beloved classic with timeless music, vibrant characters, and a magical story that appeals to all ages. The combination of its well-known songs, exciting underwater world, and heartwarming message about love, adventure and self-discovery made it the perfect choice for our production this year.”

The musical tells the story of Ariel, the youngest mermaid daughter of King Triton, who longs to be part of the human world. Through her journey, she falls in love with a human, Prince Eric.

“The excitement from the students has been incredible,” said Whittaker. “From the moment we announced ‘The Little Mermaid,’ there was an energy and enthusiasm we haven’t seen in years. We had a record number of students audition – more than we’ve had in the last three years – showing just how much they wanted to be part of this production. It’s been so rewarding to see new faces join our theater family and watch returning students step up into leadership roles. The passion and dedication they’ve brought to rehearsals is truly inspiring.”

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at our.show/mermaidghs2025.

“We would love for the community to come out and support these talented students,” she said. “This production is filled with fun costumes, incredible set pieces, and show-stopping musical numbers that will transport you under the sea. Whether you grew up loving ‘The Little Mermaid’ or are experiencing it for the first time, this show promises to be an unforgettable experience for all ages. Don’t miss the chance to see this musical production come to life on stage.”

See “The Little Mermaid” at the Raymond C. Green Auditorium, Goodrich High School, 8029 Gale Road, Goodrich, at 7 p.m. on March 20-22 and at 2 p.m. on March 23.