Oxford woman dies in Brandon head-on crash

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon — At 11:41 p.m., on May 25, a 26-year-old Oxford woman was fatally injured in a head-on collision on Baldwin near Seymour Lake roads.

The woman was driving southbound in the northbound lane of Baldwin and struck a Hummer being operated by a 16-year-old Clarkston resident.

The driver of the hummer was wearing a seatbelt, and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. He has since been released.

The Oxford woman was not wearing a seatbelt. She was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction unit.

“There’s no excuse today to drive under the influence,” said OCSO Brandon Substation Commander Lt. Greg Glover. “With all of the different ways of getting rides when you’re intoxicated. It continues to be a problem everywhere. I have personally given people a ride home while working to keep them from getting behind the wheel.”