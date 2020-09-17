By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Love and Logic classes are being held virtually this year.

Due to COVID-19, the Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South St. is not able to host the free Parenting the Love and Logic Way program in person as they normally do. Instead, they will be hosting the four-session program virtually on Tuesday nights, 6:30-8 p.m., Oct. 20-Nov. 10.

Those who attend the program will learn how to avoid un-winnable power struggles and arguments, how to stay calm when kids do incredibly upsetting things, how to set enforceable limits, how to avoid enabling and begin empowering, to help kids learn from mistakes rather than repeating them and much more. Parents who complete the course will receive a certificate.

To register for the program, go online to www.brandonlibrary.org or call 248-627-1462. The books for the course are free as well, and can either be picked up in the Youth Department at the library or attendees can make an appointment to pick up curbside by calling the library.