Partial-term Ortonville Village council member appointed

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — During the regular Monday night meeting, the Ortonville Village council unanimously approved the appointment of Linda Brooks to the council for the vacant seat for a partial term, ending November 2024. She took her oath of office at the meeting as well.

The seat has been vacant since the November 2022 election when there weren’t enough people running for the election.

“I really decided that, with the experience of living in the village for so long, I wanted to be part of some of the changes that might be coming down,” she said. “I’m really interested in the parks.

Brooks regularly facilitates Parenting the Love and Logic way through the Brandon Township Public Library in partnership with Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance. She was also an active part of sports boosters while her children were students at Brandon Schools. She has lived in Ortonville for over 30 years.

“If anyone sees me out walking my dogs, feel free to stop and ask me questions,” she said. “I’d like to serve the people, so I want to hear their ideas.”