Party ends in shooting

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- A township man was arrested last week following a shooting at a party.

On Sept. 13, Brandon deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Perry Lake Road. Upon arrival, deputies heard more shots and yelling as they approached. Deputies located numerous subjects and one gunshot victim bleeding from his right arm.

The resident, identified as Liam Green told deputies that his parents were out of town for the night and he had wanted to have about 15 friends over, and that one of those friends had posted the home address on social media and around 80 people arrived from Clio, Flint, Holly and the Lansing area.

He advised he became fearful after seeing several people he did not know, and some with handguns in their waistbands. He also believed some of the people to be stealing from the residence or checking it out to rob from later.

He had asked them to leave, and some did while firing shots into the air as they left. One of the party-goers knocked out the front window of the residence, at which point Green went and got a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun from his father’s safe and discharged several shots from the front porch, striking one person.

The person was transported to the hospital by Brandon Fire, where he was treated and released that night.

“Social media, at some point, is more harmful than good,” said Lt. Greg Glover, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon substation commander “Most of those people he didn’t know, but once your home address is online, it can be targeted.

Green was arrested with a warrant for a reckless discharge of a firearm and was arraigned on Sept. 15 through the 52/2 District court in Clarkston.