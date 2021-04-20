Pastor Terry Adam ‘Shrek’ Nalian

NALIAN, PASTOR Terry Adam “SHREK” of Ortonville, Michigan; Died April 15, 2021. He was 59.

Terry was born on February 2, 1962 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Albert and Eva (nee: Tirakian) Nalian. He married the former Cheryl Pratico on November 22, 1995 in Troy, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl; five children, Autumn Nalian -Slone, Lindsay Collins, Joshua Nalian, Elijah Nalian and Ezekiel Nalian, Terry Andrew “Baby Terry” Nalian (deceased); five grandchildren, Micah, Amayah, Leo, Gemma and Aurora; two sisters, Pauline (Jim) Vaughn and Christine (Leonard) Schweitzer; one brother, Albert Nalian; his mother-in-law, Janice Pratico; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Terry was very proud of his Armenian heritage. Most people knew him as “Shrek.” With the help of four men, in 1999, Terry started his charitable organization, Stand Ministries/The Stand Strength Team of which Terry is founder. These four men became the board of directors. Terry has been a motivational speaker and evangelist for 30 years. He and his wife along with their children have labored together for the last 20 years in their charity work. Dr. T.A. Nalian has a bachelors, master, and earned doctorate degree. His work extends to preaching the word of God, teaching, conducting school assemblies, conducting church programs, lecturing, motivational speaking, feeding the hungry and providing for the poor. The scope of his work is nationwide in various venues. Dr. Nalian is also an author, athlete, songwriter, musician and poet. Terry was founder of the Hymns Project music group in which he performed on stage as the drummer and wrote and produced several songs through his own publishing company, Cheap Lawnmower Records. In September 2020, Terry became the pastor of the Gathering House Community Church in Royal Oak, Michigan. The greatest joy in his life were his family with whom he had immeasurable love. Terry was most passionate about ministering through music and preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. The most important thing to Terry was SOULS, SOULS, SOULS! Due to covid, the funeral service is by INVITATION ONLY. Those with an invitation are REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACE MASK until you get to your seat. The PRIVATE funeral will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The service will be Livestreamed at www.oakwoodcc.org/live at 11am. Pastor Don Jackson, Pastor Mike Dexter and Pastor Tom Williams, officiating. Interment following at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston, Michigan. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2pm to 8pm at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED at the funeral home, at all times. There will be a memorial at a later date for all to attend. The date has not yet been determined. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to www.villagefh.com